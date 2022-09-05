Look: Jason Peters' Old Comment On Cowboys Going Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 22: Jason Peters #71 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the start of the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field on August 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys officially have some much-needed help on the offensive line.

Multi-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters officially signed with the Cowboys on Monday morning.

Peters, who spent most of his career with the Eagles, has clearly changed his tune on Dallas.

"Couple years ago Jason Peters called the whole Cowboys organization arrogant. Money talks," one fan pointed out.

Money certainly talks.

So, too, does playing time. The Cowboys are likely to hand Peters the starting offensive tackle spot on the left side of the line ahead of Week 1.

Kickoff between Dallas and Tampa Bay is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on NBC.