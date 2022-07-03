Look: Jay Cutler's Ex, Kristin Cavallari, Shares Racy Bikini Photo

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: TV personality Kristin Cavallari attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler opened up about their divorce this week.

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari said that divorcing Cutler was the best thing she's ever done.

“Being in a relationship where I was really unhappy, that wasn’t going to work for me. And I knew in my gut for a long time that I had to do it.

“That was the scariest thing I’ve ever done, is get a divorce,” she said.

Cavallari, who's built her own Uncommon James brand, recently shared a viral bikini photo on Instagram.

"I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go," she wrote.

Good for Kristin.