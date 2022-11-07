Look: Jeff Saturday's Old Comment On Raiders Goes Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In a surprising turn of events, the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich and named Jeff Saturday their interim head coach.

Saturday, who has no prior NFL or college coaching experience, worked as an ESPN analyst before the unexpected hiring. He must quickly change gears before making his coaching debut this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

That chain of events makes a tweet from Oct. 30 particularly awkward.

Still wearing his pundit hat, Saturday posted that the "Raiders look horrible" during their Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

In Saturday's defense, the Raiders did look horrible that day. The offense mustered 183 total yards in a 24-0 loss inside the Superdome.

The Raiders responded by falling 27-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. Only the Houston Texans (1-6-1) and Carolina Panthers (2-7) have a worse record than their 2-6.

However, Saturday's inherited team isn't far behind. The Colts dropped to 3-5-1 following Sunday's 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. After the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have the NFL's second-worst point differential (-51).

Analysts speak differently than coaches. The typical head coach will offer platitudes about their opponent's toughness while noting that anybody can win on any given Sunday.

It's going to be tougher for Saturday to use any of those cliches when he just offered his blunt opinion.