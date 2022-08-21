Look: Jemele Hill Has Brutally Honest Response To Michelle Tafoya

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Jemele Hill speaks onstage at the Genius Talks sponsored by AT&T during the 2018 BET Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BET)

It's safe to say that Jemele Hill doesn't appear to be the biggest fan of former Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya.

Tafoya, who left NBC Sports to pursue a career in the political field, sent a tweet to Hill and other prominent sports media personalities over the weekend.

The former NBC Sports reporter pointed to a recent segment on black-on-black crime by Jason Whitlock.

Hill had a brutally honest response.

"Number of times before today that Michele Tafoya has ever tweeted at me or tagged me in a tweet about any issue — zero. Very telling that this is what you chose to draw my attention to, and why," she wrote.

Tafoya has taken quite a bit of criticism on social media in recent months, but she clearly isn't fazed by it.