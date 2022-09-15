Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To Troubling Brett Favre News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Journalist Jemele Hill attends the Heavyweight Championship of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" Premiere at Staples Center on December 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe didn't hold back when talking about Brett Favre's involvement in a welfare scandal.

During Wednesday's episode of Undisputed, the Hall of Fame tight end put Favre on blast.

"I talked to people that was in the room when Brett Favre went to the Hall of Fame and nobody mentioned about text messages that he sent to [Jen Sterger],' Sharpe said. "Nobody mentioned anything about the addiction that he suffered from. But yet T.O. [Terrell Owens] they brought up everything."

Sharp continued: "You got to be a sorry mofo to steal from the lowest - Mississippi is the poorest state in our country. Brett Favre is taking from the underserved. You made $100+ million in the NFL."

Jemele Hill of The Atlantic responded to Sharpe's comments about Favre on Twitter.

"Every word of this," Hill tweeted.

Text messages surfaced this week that show Favre's involvement in this matter.

Favre, former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and others tried to gain enough money to fund a new volleyball center at Southern Mississippi.

The latest scandal involving Favre is an awful look for him, there's no doubt about it.