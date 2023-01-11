Look: Jerry Jones' Comments On Tom Brady Are Going Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady may be 7-0 against the Dallas Cowboys, but owner Jerry Jones isn't overly concerned with that going into Wild Card Weekend.

During a radio appearance leading up to the game, Jones admitted that while Brady is certainly "a factor" Dallas' defense can play well enough for the Bucs to "get their tails beat."

Well, we're at their home. Brady is a factor, but you know when you really think about it, we're not playing Brady. We're playing Tampa Bay, the team. And it's conceivable that we could make Brady not play well and get their tails beat by the rest of the team. ... This Brady thing has got to be sensitive. I know it's there, and I respect that. Gives us a challenge to do something we haven't done before and that's beat Tom Brady.

Jones' comments started to go viral this week.

"Actually a decent response from a usual mouth diarrhea kind of guy," a user said.

"Everything said is correct. He knows they are winning this game," another fan replied.

“When the quarterback is quarterbacking the quarterback then you have to give a quarter back to the quarterback that's quarterbacking…"

"That actually made sense for once," a fan tweeted.

The GOAT is getting plenty of bulletin board material ahead of Monday Night.