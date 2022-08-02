Look: Jerry Jones Fan Autograph Video Is Going Viral
A Dallas Cowboys fan apparently didn't have a football, hat, or piece of paper for Jerry Jones to sign.
So she offered her baby instead.
As captured by WFAA's Mike Leslie, the Cowboys owner signed the back of a toddler's shirt during Monday's open training camp practice in Oxnard, California.
The team must not sell much merchandise there.
Maybe the moment created a new lifetime Cowboys fan. Or perhaps that woman is going to have a lot of explaining to do when the child grows up and sees this footage.
For better or worse, it's probably a story that will often surface throughout the kid's formative years. But hey, he's bound to soon grow out of that shirt anyway.
No Cowboys fans aged 25 or younger have ever seen America's Team make the Super Bowl. Jones will hope this young supporter witnesses plenty of championships during a long and joyous life of Cowboys fandom.