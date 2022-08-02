Look: Jerry Jones Fan Autograph Video Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

A Dallas Cowboys fan apparently didn't have a football, hat, or piece of paper for Jerry Jones to sign.

So she offered her baby instead.

As captured by WFAA's Mike Leslie, the Cowboys owner signed the back of a toddler's shirt during Monday's open training camp practice in Oxnard, California.

The team must not sell much merchandise there.

Maybe the moment created a new lifetime Cowboys fan. Or perhaps that woman is going to have a lot of explaining to do when the child grows up and sees this footage.

For better or worse, it's probably a story that will often surface throughout the kid's formative years. But hey, he's bound to soon grow out of that shirt anyway.

No Cowboys fans aged 25 or younger have ever seen America's Team make the Super Bowl. Jones will hope this young supporter witnesses plenty of championships during a long and joyous life of Cowboys fandom.