Look: Jerry Jones Had A Special Guest In His Suite

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from a suite during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a special guest in his owner's suite in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, in a contest that felt more like a home game than a road game for the NFC East franchise. Thousands of Dallas fans descended upon SoFi Stadium to root for America's Team on Sunday.

One mega celebrity was in Jones' owner's box, too.

Kris Jenner was in attendance at the Cowboys-Rams game, sitting in Jerry's suite.

The Cowboys have a lot of supporters in California, hosting their training camp in the state.

The Cowboys improved to 4-1 on the year with the big victory on Sunday.