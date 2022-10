Look: Jerry Jones' Halloween Costume Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Well played, Jerry Jones...

The Dallas Cowboys owner is going viral on social media for his Halloween costume this year.

Jones, who's owned the Cowboys for more than three decades, appeared to dress up as a "blind ref."

Check it out:

The National Football League might not love that costume from Jones, but it's all in good fun.

The Cowboys are currently leading the Bears, 28-17, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on FOX.