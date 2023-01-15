Look: Jerry Jones Is Pushing For Big Move In Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Texas has pretty much everything you could want as a sports fan - well, except for sports gambling.

Unlike states like New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania and others, the state of Texas has yet to legalize sports gambling.

Jerry Jones wants that to change.

The Dallas Cowboys owner is pushing for a big move in his state this week.

“Well, I think it’s really a thing that needs to be addressed at this time,” Jones said on 103.5 The Fan on Friday. “One of the reasons why I think it does is because it’s happening at this time. There’s a huge amount of gaming going on in and around sports at this time. And, so, to have all of the benefits or all of the control over it, it needs to be recognized and parameters put on it and discipline put in it. Then, also the benefits that go, can go in Texas, could adhere to the right kind of people, or some property tax. Certainly help educate our great state’s children. All of those things can be enhanced by something that’s presently going on in a big, big way.”

Other states are benefiting from it, so Jones wants Texas to, as well.

“We should be getting the benefit of it as other states are,” Jones said. “Other states surrounding us are. So, it’s a time for us to, I think, set the rules up and execute on it and get the benefits of it.”

It's surprising that it hasn't happened yet.