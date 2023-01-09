Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason.

Jones admitted his feelings on Sunday night.

"We get to suck on that all week," he told reporters.

"That was as thorough a butt kicking as we've had this year and we're going to find out if that'll get you ready or not."

The Cowboys dropped to 12-5 on the season with the loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

Dallas will take on Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round.