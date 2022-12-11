Look: Jerry Rice Not Happy With 49ers On Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 20: Former member of the San Francisco 49ers Jerry Rice looks on against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL game at Candlestick Park on September 20, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers suffered another devastating injury.

Deebo Samuel got carted off the field during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. The star wide receiver was in tears after suffering a seemingly severe knee injury.

Samuel got hurt after taking a handoff up the middle for three years. That play selection irked 49ers legend Jerry Rice, who pointed to quarterbacks Try Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo also getting hurt in what the former wideout may see as avoidable situations.

"Please stop running our skill player up the middle," Rice wrote on Instagram. ":@trey.lance, @jimmypolo10 now @19problemz all hurt!!"

While Lance broke his ankle on a quarterback keeper up the middle, Garoppolo suffered a broken foot while getting sacked in last Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins.

The 49ers have frequently utilized Samuel as a runner. He scored eight rushing touchdowns last season and his third of the 2022 season earlier in Sunday's game before getting hurt.

Losing Samuel would be a massive blow for San Francisco's offense. While he hasn't matched last year's lofty heights, the 26-year-old has 820 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns this season.

Samuel's injury dampened the mood on what would otherwise be a celebratory day in San Francisco. The 49ers have a commanding 35-7 lead over the Buccaneers behind an impressive first start from rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.