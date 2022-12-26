Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship.
But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that NFL teams believe Harbaugh could be open to a return to the professional ranks.
Now, the Denver Broncos have fired their head coach, Nathaniel Hackett.
Will that open the door for Harbaugh? His name is already being mentioned as a candidate.
Harbaugh could be one of two big names being looked at by the Denver Broncos.
It'll be interesting to see if Harbaugh seriously considers a return to the National Football League.
Who would you look at hiring if you are the Denver Broncos?