Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship.

But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that NFL teams believe Harbaugh could be open to a return to the professional ranks.

Now, the Denver Broncos have fired their head coach, Nathaniel Hackett.

Will that open the door for Harbaugh? His name is already being mentioned as a candidate.

Harbaugh could be one of two big names being looked at by the Denver Broncos.

It'll be interesting to see if Harbaugh seriously considers a return to the National Football League.

Who would you look at hiring if you are the Denver Broncos?