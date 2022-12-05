Look: Jim Harbaugh Not Happy With The Media Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh isn't happy with the media.

Harbaugh announced on Sunday night that he will be remaining at Michigan, despite getting interest from the National Football League.

It's safe to say that Harbaugh is growing tired with the NFL rumors.

"Little spice from Jim Harbaugh when asked about the NFL again. Says there's a lot of great coaches in the Big Ten — naming Ryan Day, Greg Schiano, Bret Beileima, Jeff Brohm and PJ Fleck — and wonders why their names aren't linked to NFL jobs," Zach Shaw tweeted on Sunday night.

To be fair, though, Harbaugh used to coach in the NFL. And he very openly flirted with the league last year.

So, it's not crazy to suggest that he could have interest in returning at some point.

Still, he appears to be done with the speculation.