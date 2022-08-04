Look: Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Response To Jerry Jones

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: Former NFL coach and FOX NFL SUNDAY Analyst Jimmy Johnson during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jerry Jones has recently backed off an earlier commitment to place Jimmy Johnson into the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor.

In an interview with NBC 5’s Newy Scruggs, the Cowboys owner called it "BS" for anybody to be upset over the delay and said, "There’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here."

"I’ve got a lot of other lives out here that have laid a lot on the line on the field that need to be in that Ring of Honor as well," Jones said. "And so how I do that, what I do it with, I get to make that decision. And it isn’t at the end of the day all tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not."

On Thursday, Dan Le Batard read Jones' comments to Johnson, who burst into laughter before wondering about his word choice.

"I had to look up that word in the dictionary," Johnson said. "I don't know that I've ever sniveled. Do you ever remember me sniveling? No way."

Merriam-Webster defines the verb snivel as "to speak or act in a whining, sniffling, tearful, or weakly emotional manner."

Last year, with both men joining a FOX panel, Jones said Johnson would be put in the Ring of Honor. That prompted the head coach to ask, "while I'm alive?"

When Le Batard asked if Johnson thinks he'll ever see his induction, Johnson said he "never can tell." Having gotten enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the two-time Super Bowl champion isn't sweating the Dallas Ring of Honor snub.

In June, Jones refused to offer a timetable for when he'll give Johnson his long-overdue recognition. He's clearly in no rush to squash the beef with his former head coach, who left the team after winning back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993.