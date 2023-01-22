Look: JJ Watt Admits 1 Future NFL Job Is Possible

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

JJ Watt says his playing days are over, but he hasn't totally given up on a career in the NFL.

On Saturday, Watt told fans during a Twitter Q&A that he doesn't foresee himself going into coaching because of the "crazy hours," but did say he could find himself looking to break into broadcasting at some point.

"Certainly a possibility," Watt told Cards Wire's Chuck Harris. "Early in my career I said I would never do it, but I love the game too much to not be around it in some capacity."

Watt also said he enjoys the "pressure, energy and adrenaline" of a live audience, which he got to experience when he hosted Saturday Night Live.

Working in an NFL booth or on studio isn't totally akin to hosting SNL, but it would give Watt the chance to discuss football on live television, which sounds like something he'd be interested in.

A future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Watt retired at the end of the 2022 season after 12 years in the NFL. He recorded three sacks in his final two games and 12.5 in his last pro season.

For his career, Watt finished with 114.5 sacks in 151 games. He made five Pro Bowls, earned five first-team All-Pro selections and was the AP Defensive Player of the Year three times.