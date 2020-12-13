Look: JJ Watt Pays Tribute To Wife With Pregame Outfit

JJ Watt showed up to Soldier Field with a special outfit ahead of the Texans game against the Bears.

The Houston defensive end donned a Chicago Red Stars jersey, paying tribute to his wife Kealia who plays for the local NWSL team. He also rocked a matching winter hat.

The Houston Dash traded Kealia Ohai to Chicago in January for Katie Naughton and the 18th overall draft pick. She married Watt just a month later in the Bahamas before relocating to the “Windy City.” She now spends most of the soccer season in Chicago, with her husband still in Houston.

Earlier this week, Watt spoke about his connection to the city of Chicago through his wife.

“My wife lives there now, so I’ve obviously had a lot of food in the area — Robert’s Pizza and Dough,” he said via Patrick Finely of the Chicago Sun-Times. “There’s a whole bunch of good places to eat there that it’s gonna be very difficult for me not to order a little delivery service. But I am looking forward to playing in Soldier Field.”

The #Texans' JJ Watt showed up at Soldier Field wearing a salute to wife Kealia, who plays for the @chiredstarsPR https://t.co/1V8So7dbhb — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) December 13, 2020

The couple is clearly close, as both athletes compete at the top of their respective sports.

Kealia Watt established herself as one of the best players in the NWSL right after she was drafted in 2014. The Dash named her a captain in 2016 and she repaid the favor. Watt tied for the Golden Boot and was named to the league’s Best XI. Unfortunately, she tore her ACL in 2017 and has been unable to replicate her peak since.

Meanwhile, JJ Watt continues to be a solid contributor for the Texans. Unfortunately for him, Houston got demolished by the Bears on Sunday.