Look: JJ Watt Reveals Who Texted Him After Sunday's Game

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JUNE 09: Defensive-line J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in an off-season workout at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 09, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

J.J. Watt turned back the clock by registering three sacks in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.

On Monday morning, the Arizona Cardinals star revealed that the NFL celebrated by issuing a urine test for performance-enhancing substances.

"I think I’ve been 'randomly selected' after every three sack game of my career," Watt said on Twitter.

Watt isn't the only player to recently question the league's selection process.

New England Patriots star Matthew Judon told the NFL to leave him alone after getting picked for another test last week. He happened to just produce 1.5 sacks in a win over Watt's Cardinals.

Judon, who has 14.5 sacks, later estimated getting tested eight to 10 times this season.

Players perceive random testing to mean the NFL arbitrarily decides who to test on equal odds. However, the league can randomly test players of its choice at any time.

Watt has likely gotten "randomly" tested many times throughout his decorated career. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has rebounded from an injury-derailed 2021 to post 9.5 sacks in 13 games this season.

The 33-year-old's resurgence appears to have drawn the NFL's attention. Watt may be happy to get bothered again after Arizona's Week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.