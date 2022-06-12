Look: JJ Watt's Message For His Brother Is Going Viral

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JUNE 09: Defensive-line J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in an off-season workout at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 09, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

T.J. Watt's skills on the football field can't be questioned. But when it comes to the pickleball court... his brother J.J. needs some answers.

On Twitter this weekend, a user shared their experience running into the reigning Defensive Player of the Year at the park. Tweeting a picture and saying:

So I rolled up to North Park tonight to jump in a pickleball game. Started playing with these guys. Had no idea who they were. Last game the guy in green and I whooped the other two [including T.J. Watt]. Then everyone else there wanted to take our photo....

Prompting J.J. Watt to tweet at his brother, "explain yourself."

J.J.'s response started to get some viral reaction Sunday.

"Too funny," one fan replied.

"I love that... just love that...." another said. "Badger Family."

"Anytime. Anywhere. One on one. Me vs. You," T.J. commented back.

"Need a pickle-ball tournament in the Pro Bowl this year," another tweeted.

Who you got in the Watt brothers' pickleball battle?