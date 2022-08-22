Look: JJ Watt's Reaction To His Absence Is Going Viral

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 04: Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) smiles on the sideline during Arizona Cardinals training camp on August 4, 2021 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals will be without JJ Watt for the next week or so.

Watt, a standout pass rusher, has tested positive for COVID-19. He will miss tonight's preseason game and won't travel with the team next week.

The Cardinals announced the news on social media on Sunday evening.

Watt, unsurprisingly, took to social media to address his absence from the team.

The Cardinals pass rusher joked that the snake found in his house last week probably infected him...

"I think the snake brought it in the house…" he tweeted.

Well played, JJ.