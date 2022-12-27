Look: JJ Watt's Wife Has 10-Word Reaction To Retirement Decision

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 16: J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and girlfriend Kealia Ohai of the Houston Dash court side during Game One of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL pass rusher J.J. Watt surprised fans with his retirement announcement on Tuesday morning.

Watt revealed that he had played the final home game of his NFL career, meaning he will be retiring following the 2022 regular season.

"Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure," Watt wrote.

Watt's wife, professional soccer player Kealia Watt, shared her reaction to the decision on Twitter.

"The greatest. I am so proud to be your wife," she wrote on social media on Tuesday.

It will be fun to see what Watt chooses to pursue in retirement. It would not be surprising to see him in a major television role moving forward.