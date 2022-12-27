Look: JJ Watt's Wife Has 10-Word Reaction To Retirement Decision
Legendary NFL pass rusher J.J. Watt surprised fans with his retirement announcement on Tuesday morning.
Watt revealed that he had played the final home game of his NFL career, meaning he will be retiring following the 2022 regular season.
"Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure," Watt wrote.
Watt's wife, professional soccer player Kealia Watt, shared her reaction to the decision on Twitter.
"The greatest. I am so proud to be your wife," she wrote on social media on Tuesday.
It will be fun to see what Watt chooses to pursue in retirement. It would not be surprising to see him in a major television role moving forward.