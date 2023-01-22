Look: Joe Buck Reveals What NFL Fan Asked Him Today

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Announcer Joe Buck walks across Lambeau Field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

For the first time in two decades, Joe Buck is not working during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Buck and broadcast partner Troy Aikman just finished their first season together at ESPN after a long stint at FOX. They called their final game of the campaign on last Monday night in Tampa.

Some people still associate Buck with FOX though, including the man he met at a St. Louis Starbucks this morning. On Twitter, Buck revealed that the man asked him if he was doing the Cowboys-Niners playoff game in Santa Clara this evening.

"A guy in line at Starbucks this am (in Stl.) asked me if I was doing the Cowboys game today in SF," Buck said. "Obviously I said “yes, oh sh!!!”, and ran to my car. Won’t he be surprised?!!"

Maybe the man was joking with Buck, but it sounds like he was serious. If Buck and Aikman were still at FOX, they would be on the call today.

Instead, it will be Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, the network's new No. 1 team, bringing fans the action from Levi's Stadium.

FOX also televised last night's Eagles-Giants game, with Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston calling the action.