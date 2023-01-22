Look: Joe Burrow Had 3-Word Message After Sunday's Win

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

"Job's not finished."

That was the immediate three-word postgame message from Joe Burrow on Sunday afternoon.

The Bengals topped the Bills in dominant fashion on Sunday afternoon, advancing to the AFC Championship Game, where Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs await.

It should be a great one.

Burrow was in no mood to celebrate on Sunday evening. The Chiefs are already on his mind.

The Bengals and the Chiefs will meet in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday night.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on CBS.