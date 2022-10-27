Look: Joe Burrow-Inspired Halloween Costume Goes Viral

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 15: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up against the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to their NFL game at Heinz Field on November 15, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

A young fan pulled off Halloween Inception by going as Joe Burrow ... dressing like Ja'Marr Chase.

The former LSU stars returned to Louisiana on Oct. 16 when the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New Orleans Saints. Burrow showed up at the Superdome rocking Chase's No. 1 Tigers jersey from the 2020 National Championship Game.

The NFL passed along a photo shared by Ohio's FOX19 of a kid emulating Burrow's attire. Along with sporting a Chase jersey from his LSU days, he paid careful attention to detail by also wearing jeans, earbuds, and a white hoodie.

He even had his hair styled like Burrow, who capped off his Week 6 homecoming with 300 passing yards and three touchdowns. The star quarterback connected with Chase seven times for 132 yards and two scores.

Burrow topped that spectacular performance by accruing 481 passing yards and four total touchdowns (one rushing) in a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Despite a shaky start, the former No. 1 pick is now second in passing yards (2,097) to Patrick Mahomes.

Luckily the young fan's parents didn't let him replicate another famous photo from Burrow's national title win.