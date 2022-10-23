Look: Joe Burrow Made NFL History On Sunday Afternoon

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow put on a show Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback posted 481 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He also added 20 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

As noted by StatMuse, he became the first player in NFL history to record 500 total yards and four touchdowns twice.

Last season, Burrow accrued 525 passing yards and four touchdowns in a Week 16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens that clinched Cincinnati's first AFC North title since 2015.

Those 525 passing yards rank fourth on the single-game leaderboard. Sunday's performance ties Vinny Testaverde for the 34st-most passing yards in a game.

That's not the only record Burrow broke o Sunday. Per ESPN's Ben Baby, Burrow passed Dan Marino with his fifth 400-yard passing game in his first three seasons. He cleared the threshold three times last season and once as a rookie.

Since the Bengals started 0-2, Burrow has posted 1,560 passing yards and 15 total touchdowns (12 passing, three rushing) in five stellar games. The Bengals have won four of them to tie Baltimore for first place in the AFC North.

Burrow will look to stay hot on primetime when Cincinnati faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 8's Monday Night Football matchup.