Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Had 3-Word Message Today

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting dominated by the Cowboys in Dallas.

Jerry Jones' team is leading the Bengals, 17-3, at halftime of Sunday afternoon's game.

Joe Burrow, who ran for his life for much of last year's Super Bowl appearance run, is doing much of the same on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys have been putting pressure on Joey B all game long.

Burrow's longtime girlfriend can't be having a great time on Sunday afternoon.

The girlfriend of the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback took to her Instagram Story with a three-word message.

"Good luck 9," she wrote.

Burrow is going to need a lot of luck in the second half, that is for sure at this point.