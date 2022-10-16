Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family.

When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship.

Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints.

Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans, a photo of Joe's parents and their New Orleans-themed outfits went viral.

"Who Dey in New Orleans ! Geaux Bengals," Jimmy Burrow tweeted.

Now that's an NFL jersey.

Joe Burrow got in the New Orleans spirit, as well. He wore Ja'Marr Chase's national title game jersey.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.