Look: Joe Burrow's Pregame Outfit In New Orleans Going Viral

Joe Burrow is back in the Big Easy.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback returns to the Superdome, where he led LSU to a national title, to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Burrow showed up to his old stomping grounds in style.

Per the Bengals' Twitter page, Burrow entered the stadium sporting Ja'Marr Chase's jersey from the 2020 National Championship Game.

In a 42-25 win over Clemson, Burrow connected with Chase nine times for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow registered 463 passing yards, 58 rushing yards, and six total touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) to defeat a team featuring his future Bengals teammate, Tee Higgins.

After linking for 20 touchdowns in their final season at Baton Rouge, Burrow and Chase reunited two years later in the NFL. Chase earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He added 343 yards during the playoffs.

Burrow and Chase will try to make Sunday's homecoming a success in a game starting at 1 p.m. ET.