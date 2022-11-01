Look: Joe Burrow's Reaction To Seeing Myles Garrett Goes Viral

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow appeared to make an understandable business decision early in Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Browns cornerback A.J. Green intercepted Burrow during the Cincinnati Bengals' opening drive. The quarterback tried to chase down Green, but he then backpedaled to get away from Myles Garrett.

While Burrow avoided a more crushing blow, Garrett still pushed him out of the way. Bengals running back Joe Mixon sprinted down the field to stop Green from scoring.

Can you blame Burrow?

Garrett tormented Burrow all evening with 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits. If the 6'4", 272-pound All-Pro isn't already scary enough, he showed up to FirstEnergy Stadium dressed as Vecna from Stranger Things and has a Halloween decoration of a captured Burrow in front of his house.

Some Bengals fans argued that Burrow was seeking a better angle to catch Green. But there's no shame in realizing that running head-on toward a ferocious defensive lineman wasn't the best idea.

Burrow may have avoided getting ethered into the Upside Down, but he got sacked five times during an ugly 32-13 loss.