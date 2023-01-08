Look: Joe Burrow's Warning For Rest Of League Going Viral

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Watch out, NFL.

The Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North on Sunday afternoon. Joe Burrow and Co. will be a tough out in the playoffs this year, that's for sure.

Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl last year. Is this the middle of a Super Bowl window for the Bengals?

Burrow had a direct response to that.

“The window is my whole career … The window is always open.”

Now, that's a pretty legendary quote from the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback on Sunday.

Watch out for Burrow and the Bengals.