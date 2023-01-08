Look: Joe Burrow's Warning For Rest Of League Going Viral
Watch out, NFL.
The Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North on Sunday afternoon. Joe Burrow and Co. will be a tough out in the playoffs this year, that's for sure.
Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl last year. Is this the middle of a Super Bowl window for the Bengals?
Burrow had a direct response to that.
“The window is my whole career … The window is always open.”
Now, that's a pretty legendary quote from the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback on Sunday.
Watch out for Burrow and the Bengals.