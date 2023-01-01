Look: Joe Theismann Appears To React To Carson Wentz's Play

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Former professional football player Joe Theismann walks on the field prior to Super Bowl XLVII between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Carson Wentz threw an interception early in his return to the starting lineup Sunday. Washington Commanders fans already want him benched again for Taylor Heinicke, and a former franchise legend doesn't appear to like what he sees either.

Shortly after the first-quarter pick, Joe Theismann posted an opinion seemingly directed at Wentz.

"Arm talent way overrated," Theismann wrote on Twitter.

Maybe this was a broad thought Theismann decided to randomly share. But it sure seems like a subtweet aimed at Washington's current quarterback.

The Philadelphia Eagles made Wentz the No. 2 pick out of North Dakota State on the promise of his strong throwing arm. While the decision looked wise during 2017's MVP-caliber campaign, the 6-foot-6 passer has had ups and downs ever since.

The Commanders were 2-4 before Wentz fractured his finger in Week 6. They then won five of six games behind Heinicke before tying the New York Giants and suffering consecutive losses in recent weeks.

Ron Rivera turned back to Wentz to spark the offense, but the Commanders are down 3-0 to the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter. Wentz has as many completions as interceptions (two).

Theismann may be among the fans who wouldn't mind another quarterback change as Washington attempts to maintain control of the NFC's final wild-card spot.