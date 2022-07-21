Look: Joe Theismann's Old Comment On Kyler Murray Goes Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Former professional football player Joe Theismann walks on the field prior to Super Bowl XLVII between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Joe Theismann is getting crushed for his old tweet about Kyler Murray this Thursday.

Back in 2018, Theismann congratulated Murray for winning the Heisman and then encouraged him to quit football and play baseball.

"Congratulations to Kyler Murray on winning the Heisman," he said in an old tweet. "Now go have a long career in baseball."

What's so wrong about that? Well, Murray signed a five-year extension on Thursday to make him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

Had Murray chosen baseball and played for the Oakland A's, his current NFL salary would have been almost equal to the Athletics' entire payroll.

Bob Nightengale has more on Murray's current situation and how it would have compared to his potential career in Major League Baseball:

"Remember when the #Athletics drafted Kyler Murray with their No. 1 pick in 2018, trying to convince him to choose #MLB over the #NFL? Well, he just signed a 5-year, $230.5M extension with Arizona Cardinals. He’ll earn an average of $46.1M a year. The A's entire payroll is $48.5M," he said on Twitter.

Murray definitely made the right decision.