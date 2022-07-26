Look: Johnny Manziel's Ex-Wife Shares Big Personal News

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 29: Bre Tiesi-Manziel attends Lancôme x Vogue Holiday Event at Delilah West Hollywood on November 29, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Vogue x Lancôme)

Johnny Manziel's ex-wife, Bre Tiesi, announced major personal news this week.

Tiesi, who's now in a relationship with Nick Cannon, announced they welcomed their baby boy into the world.

Tiesi had an at-home, unmedicated delivery on Monday.

"I did it," she said on Instagram. "An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗



"** The Vlog of my birth is now LIVE on my YouTube. I have documented my pregnancy, natural induction, labor, delivery as well as more information and resources for doulas midwife’s and hypno birthing. It’s Real RAW and I hope It helps anyone considering an unmedicated home birth."

Congratulations to the happy couple.

This is Tiesi's first child and Cannon's eighth.