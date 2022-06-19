Look: Johnny Manziel's Girlfriend Shares Racy Photos
Johnny Manziel and his new girlfriend appear to be going pretty strong.
The former NFL quarterback is dating model Kenzie Werner, who has close to 50,000 followers on Instagram.
Earlier this summer, the girlfriend of the former college football star quarterback shared some photos of her and Manziel enjoying the pool.
"pool days w you," she wrote.
Johnny and Kenzie have been together for several months now.
We wish all the best to Johnny and Kenzie moving forward.