Look: Josh Allen Breaks Silence On Yesterday's Practice Fight

Josh Allen has no hard feelings following Saturday's practice altercation with Buffalo Bills teammate Jordan Phillips.

A scrum ensued when the quarterback shoved the defensive tackle. Per WROC-TV's Thad Brown, Allen took offense to Phillips hitting him on a quarterback draw.

After a day to reset, Allen attributed the tussle to competitive juices flowing early in training camp.

"Man I love football," Allen wrote on Twitter. "The boys got going yesterday, and it’s all love! First day of pads, just pushing each other to be great that is all!

The Bills enter the 2022 season with high expectations. Most oddsmakers list them as favorites to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Allen is thus a top MVP candidate after registering 4,407 passing yards, 763 rushing yards, and 42 total touchdowns (36 passing, six rushing) last season. He was nearly flawless in the playoffs, tallying 1,718 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and one pick in three games before watching the Kansas City Chiefs win an overtime classic from the sideline.

Bills fans probably don't want to see their star quarterback getting physical with a 324-pound teammate in July, but Allen is ready to move past the brief incident and continue preparing for a championship pursuit.