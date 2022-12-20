Look: Josh Allen Makes Feelings About Playing In A Dome Clear

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals towards the sideline during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Another snow-filled game at Buffalo has some NFL followers wondering if the Bills should play indoors.

Following Saturday evening's win over the Miami Dolphins in below-freezing temperatures, The Dan Le Batard Show producer (and Dolphins fan) Chris Wittynhgam said the NFL should require the Bills to have a domed stadium.

When asked about that suggestion by NFL Network's Kyle Brandt, Josh Allen called it a "fairly soft take."

"It's football, man. It's football weather," Allen said. "We love what we do. ... It's cold for us. It's cold for them. There's snow for us. There's snow for them."

Allen added that stadiums have "other advantages" he wouldn't call out specifically.

"That's the nature of the business; that's what we do," he said. "You have to try to find ways to help yourself win football games."

Down 29-21 early in the fourth quarter, the Bills rallied to earn a 32-29 win as the snow picked up in Orchard Park. Fans threw snowballs throughout the game despite the referees declaring that the Bills would receive a 15-yard penalty if anyone got hit.

Despite the adverse conditions, Allen accrued 304 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and a team-high 77 rushing yards. The Bills gained a firm three-game lead in the AFC East with three weeks remaining.

The Bills will close the season by hosting the New England Patriots in Week 18. They're also likely to have home-field advantage for at least one playoff game, with the AFC potentially running through Buffalo.

Don't expect warm and sunny football weather in Buffalo.