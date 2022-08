Look: Josh Allen Was Furious With Bills Fan At Practice

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Bills Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Autograph seekers can go pretty overboard at times.

We had a great example of this at a recent Buffalo Bills practice, when a fan hurled a football at Josh Allen, attempting to get him to sign it.

Allen was not happy with the fan's move.

There's a time and place for autograph seekers, but this was not that.

Good for Allen for defending himself and calling out the fan's poor behavior.