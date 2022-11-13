Look: Josh Allen's Girlfriend Going Viral On Sunday

Skip to main content
Josh Allen's Girlfriend Going Viral On Sunday

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks onto the field.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Bills Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are taking on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL's Game of the Year on Sunday afternoon. 

It's been a truly wild contest on Sunday, with a back and forth affair finally settling in overtime.

Minnesota went on to beat Buffalo, 33-30, following an interception by Allen in overtime.

Brittany Morgan Williams, the girlfriend of the Bills star, went viral on social media during the game.

Josh Allen's girlfriend is going viral on social media.

It's ultimately going to be a disappointing day for Allen and the Bills, though.

Minnesota improved to 8-1 on the year with the big win on Sunday afternoon.

Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Morgan Williams.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 01: Josh Allen and Brittany Williams pose during Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match)

Perhaps we'll see a rematch between these two teams in the Super Bowl later this year.