Look: Josh Allen's Girlfriend Reacts To Crushing Playoff Loss

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Brittany Williams and Josh Allen on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills went home earlier than anticipated, suffering a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Josh Allen ended his fifth NFL season on a sour note, going 24-of-42 for 265 yards and a pick in Buffalo's lowest offensive output of the season. After the game, Brittany Williams lifted up her boyfriend with a positive Instagram post (h/t TMZ).

"So proud of this man," Williams wrote. "You are the most amazing & selfless person I know. Through all the highs of this season and the many many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained the same & never wavered."

The Bills have endured a traumatic season beyond the box scores.

Ten people were killed in a Buffalo mass shooting last spring. Tight end Dawson Knox's younger brother, Luke, died before the season started, and a home game got moved because of a snowstorm that led to 39 deaths.

Three weeks ago, Allen and his Bills teammates watched safety Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest on the field.

"There's a lot of stuff that happened to a football team that I don't know if it's ever happened before," Allen said after Buffalo's elimination, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. "Just battling through that with the guys in this locker room and us trusting each other. Obviously, we want to win. Make no mistake about it. But I'm proud of how this team was able to fight through some of the stuff that we went through."

Williams called Allen "a true leader" in her post.

"So much to be proud of," she said. "So much to be thankful for. Riding with you til the end 17!"