Look: Josh Allen's Girlfriend Shared Racy Pool Photos

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks for an open receiver during the regular season game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are ready to go.

Thursday night, Allen and the Bills are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the season.

It should be a fun one.

It's been an enjoyable offseason for Allen, who's spent plenty of time with his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Morgan Williams.

The former cheerleader has shared some summer photos on social media.

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Brittany Williams and Josh Allen on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We should be seeing Brittany in Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on NBC.