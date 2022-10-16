Look: Josh Allen's Girlfriend's Bills Outfit Goes Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 01: Josh Allen and Brittany Williams pose during Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

We're less than three hours away from kickoff in what could be the biggest regular season game of the 2022 NFL season.

The Chiefs are set to host the Bills on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City and Buffalo are playing in a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game last year.

Ahead of kickoff, Allen's girlfriend, Brittany Morgan Williams, went viral on Instagram.

Her Bills-themed outfit got a lot of love.

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Brittany Williams and Josh Allen on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Allen and the Bills are set to kick off against the Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.