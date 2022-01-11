Look: Julian Edelman Reveals A Huge Super Bowl Bet

On Tuesday afternoon, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman revealed a massive Super Bowl bet.

In a post on Twitter, Edelman shard that he bet on both the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make the Super Bowl. He placed a $50,000 wager on the Patriots and another $50,000 wager on Tom Brady’s Bucs.

If the Patriots make the Super Bowl, Edelman will take home $375,000. Meanwhile, if the Buccaneers make it, he can win another $170,000.

“Wynnbet paid me 100g’s for some social media. I’ll take 545 instead,” Edelman said.

“[Edelman] came to us through a VIP host,” WynnBET senior trading manager Alan Berg told NESN. “We didn’t really know what he was up to other than he wanted to bet those two teams. So we saw the bets come through and we obviously lowered the odds on the Bucs and Pats quite a bit.

“We’re cool with our positions,” Berg added. “Every now and then, there’s a future that could bury you and if it happens to be the Patriots this time around, so be it. We stuck ourselves out there on New England because we don’t think they have enough to make a run. If we’re proven wrong, that’s the name of the game.”

Will Edelman cash in on his big bets? We’ll find out in the coming weeks.