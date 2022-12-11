Look: Justin Jefferson Has 5-Word Message For Referee

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Justin Jefferson had another incredible Sunday, but it could have been even better.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver made a highlight catch in traffic. He evaded three Detroit Lions defenders to stay on his feet and run to the end zone.

However, the referees ruled that he went out of bounds. After the game, Jefferson agreed with a fan wondering why he didn't get credit for a touchdown.

"Give me my TD maneeee," Jefferson wrote on Twitter.

Jefferson didn't score on Sunday, but he finished with a season-high 223 receiving yards. The third-year superstar has 1,500 receiving yards through 13 games.

Minnesota trailed 31-16 with less than four minutes remaining, and Kirk Cousins threw a touchdown to K.J. Osborn four plays later. Detroit stopped the Vikings from clinching the NFC North with a 34-23 victory.

While the lost touchdown hurts fantasy football gamers more than the Vikings, costing Jefferson 32 yards could affect his pursuit of history.

At his current pace, Jefferson will come close to breaking Calvin Johnson's record for receiving yards in a single season. He's 464 yards away from matching the Lions legend with four games remaining.

Jefferson will seek his seventh touchdown when the Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.