Look: Justin Tucker Drills 70-Yard Field Goal In Warmups

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 29: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens kicks a field goal before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Justin Tucker is ready to break his own record if given a chance Monday night.

Via ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens kicker drilled a field goal from the opposing 40-yard line during pre-game warmups.

It looks like he even had some room to spare.

Tucker broke the NFL record when drilling a 66-yard field goal at the end of regulation to defeat the Detroit Lions early last season. He's already made five kicks exceeding 50 yards this year, including a 58-yard make in Week 5. The 32-year-old also drained the game-winning field goal in that 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In addition to his booming leg, Tucker is also the most accurate kicker in NFL history. He's made a resounding 91.0 percent of his field goals, leading runner-up Harrison Butker's 88.8.

The Ravens might need some magic from Tucker to beat the New Orleans Saints. Their offense could struggle to finish drives in the end zone without Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman, J.K. Dobbins, and Gus Edwards.

The primetime matchup is about to start at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.