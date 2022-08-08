Look: Katherine Webb Shares Racy Poolside Photo

02 January 2014: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron's girlfriend Katherine Webb sits dejected late in the game in the Oklahoma Sooners 45-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Katherine Webb-McCarron is feeling good ahead of the 2022 football season.

The wife of the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, who went viral during the BCS National Championship Game, shared a fun poolside photo on Instagram this week.

Webb-McCarron is feeling good at 33 years of age.

"33 and thriving ✨ (not my bday but I’m 33 and needed a good caption)," she wrote.

AJ McCarron is currently a free agent, as he's coming off a serious leg injury.

The former Alabama quarterback has been in the league since the 2014 season.