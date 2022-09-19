Look: Katherine Webb's Favorite Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

The 2022 college football season is off and running.

Every year, fans in the stands go viral during college football games, with television cameras capturing fan reactions from the crowd throughout the contest.

Few college football fans, if any, have gone more viral than Katherine Webb did.

The now-wife of NFL quarterback AJ McCarron went viral in the stands of the 2013 BCS National Championship Game.

Webb, who went to school at Auburn, was supporting her Alabama quarterback boyfriend when ABC's cameras found her in the stands. She instantly went viral.

The now-wife of the NFL quarterback went on to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Of course, Webb's photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was college football themed.

Webb posed with an Alabama helmet.

Unsurprisingly, Webb is still in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model shape.

Perhaps we'll have another viral fan moment at the College Football Playoff this year.