Look: Keith Olbermann Calls For NFL Coach To Be Banned

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 24: TV Personality Keith Olbermann speaks onstage during the Olbermann panel at the ESPN portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 24, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Former ESPN SportsCenter host turned political pundit Keith Olbermann believes the National Football League needs to ban assistant coach Jack Del Rio.

Del Rio spoke out on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, referring to it as a "dust up."

The Washington Commanders assistant coach wondered why there was more criticism for what happened at the Capitol than there was the George Floyd killing riots.

Washington has since fined Del Rio $100,000. However, Olbermann believes that's not enough. He wants Del Rio banned.

"Enough of these "it was a dust up" fantasizers, 1/6 deniers, defenders of sedition and bullshit. GET THAT SON OF A BITCH OFF THE FIELD. This isn't free speech. He's a private employee," he tweeted.

It doesn't sound like Del Rio will be banned, but he could face more punishment moving forward.

The Washington assistant coach deleted his Twitter account earlier this weekend.