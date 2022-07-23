Look: Kelly Stafford Instagram Photos For Matthew Stafford Are Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with his wife Kelly Hall after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kelly Stafford has been having some fun on Instagram lately.

This Saturday morning, the social-media celebrity gave her husband, NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford, a shout-out as he reports to training camp.

"May year 14 be just as beautiful and graceful as the rest. Happy camp report day @matthewstafford See ya in 7 monthsssss," she said.

Well played, Kelly.

Her and Matthew have been having quite the back-and-forth on social media lately.

Matthew just recently created an Instagram account. In his first post, he cropped out his wife in a picture posing with his Super Bowl ring and jokingly wrote: "She's a real beauty."

Kelly had the perfect comeback.

She re-cropped the photo to only feature herself and Matthew's Super Bowl ring.

It's gaining plenty of attention on social media this weekend.

It's a good time to be a Stafford.

Matthew, meanwhile, reports to training camp this weekend and he and the Rams prepare to try and defend their title.

Kelly, in the meantime, will no doubt keep having some fun on Instagram.