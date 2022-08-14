Look: Kenny Pickett's Girlfriend Goes Viral During Preseason Debut

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Kenny Pickett made his Pittsburgh Steelers preseason debut on Saturday afternoon.

The Steelers, who started Mitch Trubisky behind center, looked good in their first preseason game of the season, defeating the Seahawks.

Pickett's fiancee, Amy Paternost, enjoyed her longtime partner's first game.

Amy had a special black and yellow-themed outfit for Kenny's first Steelers game, too.

Pickett threw for 95 yards and two touchdowns, on 9 of 11 passing.

The Steelers open the season on Sept. 11 against the Bengals.