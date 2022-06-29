Look: Keyshawn Johnson's Controversial QB Rankings List Going Viral

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 23: ESPN personality Keyshawn Johnson looks on before the last regular season game played at Candlestick Park between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Any quarterback rankings list is going to generate controversy. Keyshawn Johnson is finding that out this morning.

On "Keyshawn, JWill & Max" today, the former NFL wide receiver named his top five "scariest quarterbacks" in the NFL. These are the guys that "keep you up at night."

At the top of his list, Keyshawn had Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. After Jackson, he listed Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers, with Kyler Murray closing out the top five.

Having Jackson at No. 1 is a bold pick, but it seems like putting Murray in the conversation at all is the most debatable aspect of these rankings. The Arizona Cardinals star is a unique talent, but featuring him and not including Tom Brady seems kind of crazy.

Not to mention, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert also have arguments to be in the mix.

The debate over Keyshawn's rankings has already begun in earnest on social media.

What did he get right and wrong here?